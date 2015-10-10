© 2021
Politics & Government

Delaware Law dean previews new U.S. Supreme Court term

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published October 10, 2015 at 11:48 AM EDT
October brings with it the start of a new U.S. Supreme Court term,  and a new set of cases and issues for the country’s highest court to consider.

What are some of the issues the nine Justices will be weighing between now and next summer, and are any likely to draw the attention that rulings on the Affordable Care Act and same sex marriage did in recent years?

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne sat down with Widener University Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla, who himself has argued before the Supreme Court, to discuss what to expect and some specific cases of interest.

Politics & GovernmentRod SmollaDelaware LawU.S. Supreme Court
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
