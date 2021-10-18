-
The state is responding to homelessness advocates’ cries for support amid the coronavirus outbreak. The response includes working to place some homeless…
Delaware is one of only six states (including New Hampshire, West Virginia, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois) using the Affordable Care Act’s state-partnership…
Delaware lawmakers may have to pay out another $100 million should Congress and president-elect Donald Trump (R) scrap the Affordable Care Act.The law-…
Delaware’s goal to sign up the state's remaining 54,000 uninsured people during the marketplace’s open enrollment, which starts Tuesday, November 1, is a…
State health secretary Rita Landgraf will turn to academia after she finishes out her eight years in the Markell Administration.Landgraf will join the…
The First State is planning to take thousands of pounds of drugs off the streets this weekend.The state is opening more than two dozen collection sites…
A new federal report says the Affordable Care Act is reducing costs and increasing access to healthcare in the First State. The report from the US…
Wilmington City Council and the public received a briefing Wednesday night on the state’s response to recommendations on last November’s CDC report on…
It's open enrollment season once again on Delaware's federal health care marketplace. Most premiums are increasing this year -- but officials have been…
The Department of Health and Social Services is reminding Delawareans to get a healthy start to their holiday season by going easy on the stuffing this…