-
Almost 90 percent of Delaware restaurants are short on staff, according to a survey from the Delaware Restaurant Association. Gone to your favorite…
-
With COVID restrictions largely eliminated, vaccinations creeping up and the summer season here, you’d think restaurants hammered by the pandemic would be…
-
You can eat dinner in the middle of Main Street in Newark again starting this week. Being more than a year into the pandemic means that a now-annual COVID…
-
Delaware’s State Senate passes a bill extending carry-out alcohol sales by restaurants and others allowed during the pandemic.But it now heads back to the…
-
Funding is now available in New Castle County for restaurants to keep outdoor dining a viable option during the winter months. "We're trying to work with…
-
The majority of the barricades used to create more space along Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach disappear Wednesday.The Rehoboth Beach commissioners…
-
As the state struggles to reach its goal of 80,000 COVID-19 tests per month, it is encouraging some businesses to get employees tested regularly. It is…
-
Delaware is set to begin Phase 1 of its reopening plan on June. In the interim, it’s is embarking on what Gov. John Carney calls a “rolling reopening” – a…
-
After weeks of backlogs, the state’s Hospitality Emergency Loan Program (HELP) is helping more businesses.HELP received 500 applications in its first six…
-
The Delaware Restaurant Association is raising funds for service industry workers displaced during Delaware’s State of Emergency. It’s been a bit more…