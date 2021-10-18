-
New research shows magnetic explosions occur in a turbulent part of the Earth’s magnetic field and scientists — including a University of Delaware…
-
A team of University of Delaware researchers is using mushroom roots to develop biodegradable shoe soles.After a shoe is thrown out, it heads to a…
-
One of the most common jellyfish along the East Coast — and one often feared by tourists — is actually two different species, according to new research…
-
A University of Delaware researcher is working with a national team to put together a database of modern medical resources, giving doctors a tool to more…
-
A Delaware State University researcher has received more than $720,000 from NASA to research the Earth’s magnetic field — 31 to 50 miles above its…
-
Delaware researchers say they are worried about President Donald Trump’s recently released budget proposal, which aims at cutting millions of dollars in…
-
Fish can tell by the way a coral reef smells whether or not it’s the perfect home for them, and University of Delaware researchers want to learn more…
-
A University of Delaware professor says looking at droplets projected by ocean waves could help scientists understand the role they play in driving…
-
Two Delaware State University professors believe there is more to motor neurons than what scientists already know.Motor neurons are nerve cells that pass…
-
University of Delaware researchers want to improve stroke rehabilitation using wearable robots.They’re studying how to better use these robots to help…