DSU researchers receive USDA grant to develop bioenergy and cancer treatment

Two Delaware State University researchers get USDA grant to develop microalgae for energy and cancer treatment.

The three-year grant is for just under $300,000, and it will be used on a project to develop bioenergy and an anti-cancer pharmaceutical with microalgae.

The project is titled “A Multiple-State Cost Effective Smart Farming of Engineered Microalgae for Simultaneous Production of High-Value Molecules and Bioenergy.”

The research project will involve converting microalgae into bio-energy or biofuels - in this case, biodiesel.

Dr. Ali Parsaeimehr is the Principal Investigator for this project and a DSU Postdoctoral Researcher.

"Microalgae has a good capacity to produce biomass and this biomass itself can accumulate significant amount of lipids which can be used for biodiesel purposes."

Parsaeimehr will be joined by Dr. Gulnihal Ozbay, Co-PI and Professor of Natural Resources and Associate Dean of Cooperative Extension.

The project will also use microalgae to develop a more cost effective alternative of taxol, which is an anti-cancer pharmaceutical.

"It's a natural product which can fight against cancer and cancer gene cells. So they use it in medical science, that's what they're using it in, like routinely."

DSU undergraduate and graduate students will take part in the project.