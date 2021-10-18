-
Measures at the state and federal level aimed at protecting renters from displacement during the public health crisis are ending. Experts in Delaware…
Delaware lawmakers debated new protections for renters in the state Monday. The state’s African American Task Force approved a couple recommendations…
A new bill introduced in the General Assembly aims to give more protections to renters.The bill’s sponsors and advocates say the playing field between…
Delawareans struggling to pay rent or mortgage payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic will get some help soon. Gov. John Carney announced this week the…
Experts and advocates predicted a wave of evictions once moratoriums lifted. That has not panned out locally, at least not yet. It's been a month since…
Gov. John Carney has modified his State of Emergency Order to help seniors apply for a tax credit program and to protect renters.Carney’s 14th emergency…
Renters in Delaware will have to wait longer for COVID-19 relief from the state.The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA)’s Delaware Housing Assistance…
The First State is offering assistance to renters affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Those facing shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or…