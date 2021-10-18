remote education

-
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
The Milford School District resumes its hybrid learning plan Thursday.The district paused in person learning Tuesday after this week’s latest Kent County…
The Capital School District is moving completely back to remote learning starting Tuesday.Interim superintendent Sylvia Henderson announced the decision…
Another First State school district is temporarily returning its schools to full virtual learning. Christina School District announced Monday it is moving…
Sussex Tech High School is closing through next week after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19.Update 10/30: Another Student and staff…
The following is a list of reopening plans for Delaware school districts and charter schools, giving starting dates and formats.Dates for transition from…
Questions about how schools will resume teaching kids here in the First State are not limited to the state’s public schools and charters. Private schools…
Representatives from across the educational system convened Thursday night to answer questions about schools reopening. The Delaware PTA hosted over 200…
The 2019-2020 school year is in the books – a year thrown into disarray in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. School buildings closed forcing teachers and…
The state’s School Reopening Working Group - tasked with planning how to bring students safely back to school this fall - started its work after a week's…