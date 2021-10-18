-
When the U.S brought tens of thousands of refugees here from Afghanistan in August, many families, including ten here in Delaware, arrived with almost…
President Biden is tapping former Gov. Jack Markell to serve as his liaison on resettling Afghan refugees in the United States. Markell, a two-term…
Delaware’s senators are already formulating plans to build relationships with the new Afghan government. Tuesday is the deadline set by President Biden to…
While none have landed here yet, Delaware could see an influx of refugees from Afghanistan at any time. Over 20,000 Afghan refugees could be arriving on…
Delaware agreed to continue receiving refugees in response to an executive order signed by President Trump this fall giving states and localities more…
An Afghan family of four is set to arrive in the First State Wednesday.The family of Afghan nationals is exempt from President Trump’s travel ban because…
Sen. Chris Coons has filed a court brief against President Trump's latest action on a travel ban. Coons filed the latest of several briefs last week.…
Local refugee resettlement group Jewish Family Services of Delaware says it’s unlikely more refugees will be coming to the First State this year.The State…
The refugee resettlement agency that helped resettle 20 refugees in Delaware over the past year is unhappy with how the U.S. State Department plans to…
Monday’s Supreme Court Decision to reinstate parts of President Trump’s travel ban has refugee resettlement groups wondering how it will affect refugees…