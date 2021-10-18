-
Delaware State University students can return to campus starting next week to gather their belongings from the dorms. It’s their first time back since…
-
The University of Delaware has announced its new Provost. Robin Morgan is the school’s 11th Provost and first woman to serve as UD’s top academic officer…
-
University of Delaware president Dennis Assanis has named an interim provost.Department of Biological Sciences chair Robin Morgan will step into the role…
-
A man former vice president Joe Biden called “a tireless advocate of the overlooked” has been appointed provost for Delaware State University. DSU…
-
Delaware State University is once again in the market for a new provost.James Ammons was scheduled to take over as provost and Vice President for Academic…