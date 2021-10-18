-
Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the takeover of the Michigan state capital in early 2020 has Delaware's state legislators worried it…
The Delaware National Guard is heading to Washington D.C. to support law enforcement after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. After Pro-Trump…
Delawareans joined a nationwide caravan to demand COVID relief, and to mourn the 250,000 people dead from the virus.Around 15 families came to downtown…
Delaware State Police are investigating an incident Thursday when a man pulled a gun on protestors outside the Delaware Republican Party Headquarters. The…
Some Dover businesses are picking up the pieces after demonstrations took a turn for the worse Sunday night. Several businesses were vandalized as…
Demonstrators in Dover are the latest to protest the deaths of George Floyd and others at the hands of the police. Protesters made their way around the…
A day of peaceful protest in Wilmington Saturday over the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer turned destructive as night fell.…
Delawareans joined protests across the country Saturday over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. A day of protest in Delaware's largest…