prison riot

-
The first trial of inmates allegedly involved in last year’s riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center began Monday at Superior Court in Wilmington.…
-
18 individuals involved in the riot at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna earlier this year now face criminal charges. 16 have been charged with…
-
Lawyers for the family of Steven Floyd argue state officials are responsible for slain correctional officer’s death because they ignored dangerous prison…
-
The state Department of Justice may be moving closer to announcing charges in the fatal prison uprising at Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna last…
-
A former senior counsel to then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, Claire DeMatteis, is taking a lead role in helping Gov. John Carney make changes at the Department of…