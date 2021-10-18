prescription opioids

-
New Castle County hopes to be included in a possible nationwide settlement of lawsuits connected to the opioid crisis.Attorneys involved in multi-district…
Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:We have a special edition of the show this week.We return to the University of Delaware…
The opioid epidemic has affected the nation, including Delaware, for more than 20 years.The number of suspected overdose deaths continues to rise. Nearly…
Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn confirmed Thursday the state is part of a joint investigation into deceptive practices by prescription opioid…