prescription drugs

An AARP study shows retail drug prices are increasing exceeding the general inflation rate and the group wants lawmakers to take action According to the…
New legislation aimed at reducing prescription drug prices is being filed in the Delaware House.State Rep. Andria Bennett (D-Dover) is sponsoring…
Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn confirmed Thursday the state is part of a joint investigation into deceptive practices by prescription opioid…
Delaware is responding to the ongoing opioid epidemic with some new regulations on prescription painkillers. Delaware’s Division of Professional…
The First State is planning to take thousands of pounds of drugs off the streets this weekend.The state is opening more than two dozen collection sites…
Opiate use is not just an urban problem, according to preliminary findings from University of Delaware research. Using a process called “geo-mapping”…
Delaware’s two U.S. senators are taking their Republican counterparts to task for not funding legislation to help fight the nation’s opioid addiction…
On October 15, the CDC released a report that recommended that Delaware and seven other states, take action to curb overprescribing of opioid drugs to…