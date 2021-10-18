poultry industry

-
A large chicken producer in southern Delaware must change its operations under a new agreement with state environmental regulators. State environmental…
A union representing hundreds of poultry workers in Delaware has staved off an effort to oust it. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled…
A controversial proposal to generate natural gas from chicken processing waste clears another hurdle. Bioenergy DevCo wants to build an anaerobic digester…
Sussex County Council deferred taking action on a controversial proposal to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. The Maryland-based,…
A Sussex County commission pressed pause on approving a plan to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. Advocates have mobilized against the…