Chiquita signs a long-term deal to stay at the Port of Wilmington

Port Wilmington reaches a long-term deal with Chiquita Brands extending their existing partnership.

The deal to extend supply chain services was announced last week, building on a 37-year partnership with Chiquita at the port.

Port Wilmington is Chiquita’s largest port operation in North America supplying more than 200 million consumers regularly moving bananas, pineapples and other tropical fruits and vegetables.

Currently, Chiquita makes weekly vessel calls to the port.

Enstructure operates the port and the company’s regional president for the Mid-Atlantic is Bayard Hogans

"Much of their Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Canadian volumes move through the Port of Wilmington here,” said Hogans. “It represents a lot of container movements here on the port, and a lot of jobs here in the port and a lot of supply chain jobs in and around the port area here as well."

Hogans adds this deal shows Chiquita’s confidence in port operations and infrastructure improvements being made there.

He says the deal is another indication of recent progress at the port

"Year-over-year, man-hours are up here in the port. Separately, we've been working hard to not only extend all of the current customers in the port here, but also working to diversify the cargos as well," said Hogans.

He notes the port is also trying to grow its cargo volume to create and maintain good year-round jobs and supply chain jobs associated with the facility.