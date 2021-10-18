-
The Democratic National Committee is welcoming five new Delawareans - who were nominated and approved during a virtual meeting on Saturday - to serve as…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich addressed the partisan divide in U.S. politics at the University of Delaware Tuesday. Both say…
-
A new law in Delaware will allow people with life threatening cancers access to drugs they need without having to try and fail other treatments first.…
-
The Delaware Democratic Party has a new executive director, effective Aug. 1. Jesse Chadderdon, the former communications director for the Delaware State…