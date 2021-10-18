-
The Delaware Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust convicts a former Dewey Beach police officer for an assault he lied about. In 2019, then Dewey…
-
A new law requires police statewide to wear body cameras. But first, regulations must be written around how those cameras will be used. The Council on…
-
Civil rights advocates want changes to state laws governing when police are justified in using force against civilians and how they’re investigated…
-
A law enforcement reform subcommittee approved its first round of recommendations to increase police accountability. The Law Enforcement Accountability…
-
Sexism was at the forefront of a Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force meeting Monday night.The workforce development subcommittee hosted three…
-
Milford residents also vote on a referendum Tuesday that would allow the city to raise funds for a new police station. The city wants to borrow $20…
-
The preliminary report from one Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force subcommittee stalled before approval. The various task force subcommittees are…
-
Members of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force met Wednesday night to hear more about police accountability in the First State.The task force…
-
Gov. John Carney signed legislation banning the use of chokeholds by police officers in the First State. He signed the bill in a prerecorded video…
-
The protests that continue to rock the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have also touched cities and towns throughout…