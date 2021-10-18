Paul Brewer

-
There are more primary challenges on the ballot next week than usual, especially on the Democratic side of the political fence. Delaware Public Media’s…
-
A new poll released by the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication shows Delawareans are happy with their elected leaders.The UD poll…
-
New polling from the UD Center for Political Communication finds two Delaware Congressional incumbents cruising towards re-election.Poll data shows Carper…
-
Questions about the accuracy and value of polling and predictive models have come into question after Donald Trump’s surprising victory. The one poll done…
-
Donald Trump’s warnings about a rigged election seem to be resonating with First State voters.University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communications…
-
Delaware Democrats don’t seem poised to give up their grip over state politics anytime soon according to new favorability rankings.The First State’s elder…
-
A new nationwide poll by the University of Delaware shows an overwhelming majority of Americans still disapprove of allowing corporations to charge for…