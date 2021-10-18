-
Delaware is set to begin Phase 1 of its reopening plan on June. In the interim, it’s is embarking on what Gov. John Carney calls a “rolling reopening” – a…
-
The University of Delaware honored former President Patrick Harker Tuesday - formally dedicating the Patrick T. Harker Interdisciplinary Science and…
-
Dennis Assanis, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Stony Brook University, will serve as the next University of Delaware…
-
University of Delaware officials have picked Nancy Targett to serve as interim president during a nationwide search for the school’s next top…
-
University of Delaware President Patrick Harker says innovation and fostering entrepreneurship in the First State will be critical for the future as he…
-
University of Delaware President Patrick Harker is stepping down to lead Philadelphia's branch of the Federal Reserve Bank later this summer.He announced…