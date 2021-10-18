-
The Middle Run Valley Natural Area in Pike Creek is getting a little bigger— thanks to an upcoming New Castle County land purchase. New Castle County…
Some youth and adult recreational sports tournaments in Delaware can start up again — and hair salons can soon double the number of people allowed inside.…
The new “community green space” at 7th and West Streets arose from nine remediated vacant lots. The park features a membership-based community garden with…
A corn field in Middletown could become the latest New Castle County park as early as next year. It will be the 249th county-operated park in New Castle…
Health experts and developers from Delaware contributed to an economic summit in Philadelphia last week. The discussion was on opportunities for hospitals…
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is leading a delegation of American elected officials to China starting Monday. The two week trip will take Meyer…
The state is slashing prices today for Black Friday, but the deals don’t have anything to do with shopping. In fact, they’re meant to help Delawareans who…
New Castle County now has a group dedicated to developing and expanding their parks. The New Castle County Parks Task Force met for the first time…
The City of Lewes is looking for input on what else it can do with a stretch of land that’s home to a dog park and cross country trails. Lots of people…
While Delaware may be small, its state parks are prized by both residents and tourists. Now, Delaware State Parks has received a national medal to…