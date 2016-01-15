© 2021
Politics & Government

Looking ahead to the new legislative session

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published January 15, 2016 at 1:35 PM EST
Delaware’s General Assembly returned to work this week in Dover and Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson was there to cover a fairly busy start to the session. He stopped by The Green to offer a recap and look ahead at what to expect this year.

It did not take long for lawmakers to return to a familiar battleground from a year ago.  House Bill 50, the so-called opt-out bill, was back before lawmakers.  The bill, which affirms parents right to opt their children out of the Smarter Balanced student test, passed last year – only to be vetoed by Gov. Jack Markell over the summer while lawmakers were our of session.  Thursday, an effort to override that veto failed.

The opt-out override was just one story during this first week at Leg Hall – and certainly just the tip of the iceberg for what to expect this year.  Political Reporter James Dawson says it's possible this could be a busy and contentious session, even with the 2016 Elections looming on the horizon.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss what to expect from the new General Assembly session.

opt-out
