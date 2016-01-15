Looking ahead to the new legislative session

Delaware’s General Assembly returned to work this week in Dover and Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson was there to cover a fairly busy start to the session. He stopped by The Green to offer a recap and look ahead at what to expect this year.

It did not take long for lawmakers to return to a familiar battleground from a year ago. House Bill 50, the so-called opt-out bill, was back before lawmakers. The bill, which affirms parents right to opt their children out of the Smarter Balanced student test, passed last year – only to be vetoed by Gov. Jack Markell over the summer while lawmakers were our of session. Thursday, an effort to override that veto failed.

The opt-out override was just one story during this first week at Leg Hall – and certainly just the tip of the iceberg for what to expect this year. Political Reporter James Dawson says it's possible this could be a busy and contentious session, even with the 2016 Elections looming on the horizon.