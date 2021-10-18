-
Around 90 Canada geese are dead in Millsboro as a result of last week’s oil spill at the NRG power plant there. NRG estimates at least 30,000 gallons of…
Delaware’s last remaining coal-fired power plant planned to shut down next spring, but new developments put that timeline into question. The regional…
Cleanup crews are responding to a diesel fuel spill at the NRG power plant in Millsboro. The spill happened early Wednesday morning, according to the…
Two months ago, Maryland regulators signed off on the state’s first two offshore wind farms.There’s a catch, though. One of them is directly off the coast…