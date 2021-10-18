-
A croquet set, a nail gun, a podcast microphone and a sparkly purple record player. These are some of the objects available to rent through the Newark…
New Castle County is ramping up efforts to help residents access laptops and WiFi hotspots from their local library. New Castle County libraries now offer…
New Castle County libraries will now offer a curbside pickup program for those wanting to check out books, movies and more. Starting Tuesday, patrons can…
Southern New Castle County residents will have to wait a little longer for the new library planned there.But even though the library will now open in 2022…
If you’re a library patron in New Castle County and you have overdue items, you have a few days to receive library fine forgiveness. New Castle County is…