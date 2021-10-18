new castle county department of land use

-
New Castle County now has a roadmap for improving open space preservation.County Council accepted a report from the Land Preservation Task Force Tuesday.…
Planners took the document that could guide changes to the 202 corridor in northern New Castle County to the public for a final look this week. The…
A temporary version of the controversial plan to limit development using septic systems in New Castle County has passed. New Castle County Council…
Regional planners updated the public last week on efforts to shape the future of the Route 202 corridor. The Concord Pike Corridor Master Plan being…