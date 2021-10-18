national park service

-
Archeologists are resuming the quest to find the lost Fort Casimir in Historic New Castle. Fort Casimir was originally built by Dutch settlers on the…
-
The First State National Historical Park is looking for input on what to do with the old Sheriff's House building in New Castle. The 1800s-era structure…
-
Today, more than 80 percent of American families live in urban areas.At the same time, kids are spending more time than ever in front of screens instead…
-
Federal money will help the Lewes Historical Society learn more about one of the nation's earliest known European settlements -- Swanendael.The National…