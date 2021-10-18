-
A bigger Nanticoke Indian Powwow is planned next month. And will have a new home. The powwow has been held in Millsboro for the past 43 years, but that…
-
The Nanticoke Indian Association Tribal Council decided to cancel what would have been the 43rd annual powwow this September because of the pandemic. It’s…
-
Nationwide protests over racial injustice have reignited conversations about the role of historical statues, symbols and relics. The historic whipping…
-
Members of the Nanticoke community, elected officials and others danced a Round Dance Monday to celebrate the dedication of a Delaware Public Archives…
-
The 42nd annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow brought the woods alive in Millsboro this past weekend.The Nanticoke Indian Tribe is one of Delaware’s two…
-
The sound of drums and singing filled the air at the Nanticoke Indian Museum in Millsboro Saturday for the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s annual heritage day.…
-
Several members of the Nanticoke community in southern Delaware attended the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington D.C. last week. Nanticoke tribal…