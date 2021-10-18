-
A union representing hundreds of poultry workers in Delaware has staved off an effort to oust it. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays supports the recent court settlement between Mountaire Farms and Millsboro area residents over water pollution.…
A court settlement between Mountaire Farms and residents of Millsboro over drinking water contamination was finalized Monday.A Delaware Superior Court…
The COVID-19 pandemic affected many things over the past year - including the poultry industry. The Delmarva Chicken Association (DCA) says in a report…
DNREC has issued permits to Mountaire Farms to make improvements to its Millsboro wastewater treatment facility.This comes a month after a $65 million…
Support for workers at Mountaire Farms chicken processing plant in Selbyville was heard Monday. A caravan led by the local United Food and Commercial…
Delaware’s top agricultural industry is facing labor and demand challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.One poultry company appears to have…
Mountaire Farms got the go-ahead to spray its wastewater on more land in Sussex County. Sussex County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve…
Mountaire Farms in Millsboro is the first U.S poultry production company approved by a new comprehensive animal care program verified by the U.S…
Some advocates have concerns about an agreement reached between state environmental regulators and Mountaire Farms over wastewater violations from 2017.…