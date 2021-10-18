Michael Scuse

-
An educational farm in northern Delaware is ramping up production — hoping to reach more people. Coverdale Farm Preserve, run by the Delaware Nature…
First State farmers are concerned about a rise in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.The trade war between the U.S. and China recently escalated,…
Delaware farmers will get another round of relief payments in part because of the United States’ escalating trade tensions with China.U.S. Agriculture…
The current federal government shutdown is set to be longest in modern history.It’s affecting some Delawareans, including First State farmers.The ongoing…
Delaware farmers selling certain crops can start applying now for relief from the Trump administration’s trade war with U.S. allies.The sign up period for…
First State farmers are weighing in on planned measures to blunt the financial impact of President Donald Trump’s trade war.The U.S. Department of…
President Trump’s proposed spending plan includes major cuts to the Department of Agriculture, especially in the way of crop insurance subsidies. Crop…
Delaware farmers would take a hit if President Donald Trump’s recently released budget proposal is enacted. The White House 2018 budget blueprint proposes…