Delaware National Guard pivots to up-front tuition payments over reimbursement program

Gov. Matt Meyer signs a three-bill package to provide more support for the Delaware National Guard and military service members, including one to update the Guard's State Education Assistance Program.

Prior to the signing of House Bill 160, the Delaware National Guard was only able reimburse service members for tuition and fees who are pursuing a postsecondary education.

Now, the Guard will be able to pay for certain tuition and fees upfront on behalf of service members.

“The State Education Assistance Program is our number one recruiting and retention benefit and critical if we want to remain competitive with the surrounding states when competing for quality soldiers and airmen," said Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard Major General James Benson.

Major General Benson explains several service members struggle to come up with an extra $12,000 to $18,000 a year to cover two semesters worth of tuition, and this new law will help ease that burden.

The governor also signed a bill adding “military status” as a protected class for purposes of public accommodations, housing, insurance, education and employment laws.

The final bill signed into law exempts a military family child care provider that serves only children eligible for Department of Defense subsidized care from state child care licensing requirements.

Gov. Meyer says the new laws act as an ongoing signal of support for Delaware’s military community.

“You can count on us when it comes to receiving education benefits, you can count on us when it comes to running into red tape around childcare and you can count on us when it comes to protections from any form of discrimination," he said.

The governor also signed a proclamation declaring Friday as “Hire a Veteran Day," raising awareness around the challenges that veterans can face when transitioning from military life to civilian life.

A bill to establish a state-level Department of Veterans Affairs has yet to be signed by the governor, but Gov. Meyer says its finalization is imminent and his team is currently vetting candidates to fill the new office.