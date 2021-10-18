-
Legislation instituting early voting in Delaware and giving Delaware Tech help with deferred maintenance is on its way to Gov. John Carney.The Delaware…
-
Legislation giving Delaware Tech the ability to finance deferred maintenance projects is heading to the House.The state Senate passed the latest version…
-
Legislation giving Delaware Tech bonding and taxing authority appears to be dead. But other lawmakers may step in with alternatives to help the…
-
Legislation giving Delaware Tech the authority to issue bonds and implement a statewide property tax may be on hold for now.DelTech President Mark…
-
First State colleges and universities are submitting budget requests as the Carney Administration starts work on next year’s recommended budget.Del Tech…
-
Delaware Tech plans to use a federal grant to help fill a shortage of automotive technicians in the Delmarva region. Del Tech got $1.97 million to build a…
-
Delaware Technical Community College is continuing to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. The four-campus community college unveiled the last of nine…
-
Delaware Technical & Community College unveiled plans to introduce a bachelor’s degree in nursing Tuesday. School president Mark Brainard made the…
-
Delaware Technical Community College officials say they’d save the state more than $14 million next year in infrastructure costs if lawmakers allow it to…