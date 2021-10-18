marine life

-
Environmental groups are decrying the Trump administration’s decision allowing seismic testing off the First State’s coast.The Trump administration is…
Some dining establishments across Delaware have stopped distributing plastic straws and are instead giving customers biodegradable paper straws in an…
Bad weather this month delayed construction for Rehoboth Beach’s ocean outfall pipe to the point where crews will not be finished by a key permit deadline…
New findings suggest a sea sponge can emit chemical patterns to defend itself against predators.Sea sponges reside motionless at the bottom of the ocean…
A juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was found near Brigantine, New Jersey and brought to rehabilitation with the help of Delaware's Marine Education,…
Delaware’s summer 2016 fishing season started off slow, but now seems to be booming, said Stew Michels, the program manager for marine fish and…
Preliminary numbers from an annual dolphin count Saturday give hope that the Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin population is rebounding. The Atlantic Bottlenose…
Last year, the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute counted less than 300 dolphins during its annual dolphin count off the Delaware…
A large manta ray was found entangled in rope about 2.5 miles off the coast of South Bethany Beach and was rescued by Delaware's Fish and Wildlife Natural…
Though President Obama has scrapped plans for offshore drilling in the Atlantic, environmentalists remain concerned about possible seismic testing in…