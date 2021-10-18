-
Wilmington City Council voted down a proposal to require detailed information from rental property owners and operators be shared with the city.The…
Wilmington City Council finally passed a revision to its housing code—after years of modifications and rejections. The measure is an attempt to crack down…
Wilmington City Council will once again consider a proposal that aims to address the city’s housing stock. The ordinance sponsored by Councilwoman Maria…
Wilmington Councilwoman at-large Maria Cabrera officially launched her run for mayor Tuesday morning. She joins an crowded race, with six other Democrats…
City Councilwoman Maria Cabrera plans to launch a campaign for mayor of Wilmington Tuesday morning, seeking to become the first woman to hold the…
The Wilmington City Council voted to table an ordinance that would raise salaries for non union employees by two percent Thursday night.The raise, which…