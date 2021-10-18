Linda gray

-
Wilmington’s police chief says his department does not currently require officers to make quotas for tickets and arrests. But Council voted Thursday to…
-
The incoming Wilmington City Council president will not be able to serve out the rest of his term representing the 2nd District. Five of the eleven…
-
Wilmington City Council members are clashing over whether a councilman ousted from his seat over violation of a residency requirement is being given due…
-
A majority of Wilmington City Council voted to strike portions of city code that prohibit panhandling when the sun is down, at bus stops, to people in…
-
Wilmington City Council will take at least a week longer to fill a council vacancy.City Council was scheduled to vote on a candidate to fill the 1st…