The Lewes Historical Society (LHS) needs to find a new executive director. Mike DiPaolo recently resigned as executive director at the Lewes Historical…
There’s a new venue in Lewes for kids to learn, and have some fun while doing so. The Children’s Discovery Center opened in December in the old Lewes…
The town of Lewes played an unexpected role in a major scientific discovery about space in the 1700s. Now, the state is honoring that moment in history…
As the nation marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act, preservationists in Delaware are savoring their victories, lamenting…
The Lewes Historical Society is making a final push in its bid to take over the town's old public library building.With the library moving to a new…
Researchers using Delaware's online library catalog will now be able to look up documents from the Lewes Historical Society's collection, which includes…
Federal money will help the Lewes Historical Society learn more about one of the nation's earliest known European settlements -- Swanendael.The National…