-
Two sections of Lewes Beach have new names after town officials approved renaming Beach 1 and Beach 2 this week.The Lewes Mayor and Council accepted the…
-
The 9th annual True Blue Jazz Festival is underway in Sussex County. The True Blue Jazz Festival opened Wednesday with a focus on young performers. “True…
-
The city of Lewes is now the second municipality in Delaware to require fire suppression systems in all new homes. The city of Newark has been a lone wolf…
-
There’s an army worm outbreak in Sussex County. You may not know what army worms are, but David Owens, an agricultural entomologist with the University of…
-
Rental cars are now available at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry - on either side of the Delaware Bay.The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is partnering with the Avis Budget…
-
Newark is the only city in Delaware that requires new homes to be built with fire sprinklers. Now Lewes is considering joining them. Most cities and towns…
-
DelDOT and the Five Points Working Group recently met to discuss ways to make crossing Route 1 near the beach safer.The working group - made up of local…
-
A section of Lewes Beach may soon have a new name. The Lewes African American Heritage Commission wants to see what’s currently known as Beach 2 renamed…
-
Sen. Ernie Lopez reflects on his last ten years serving Delaware's beach towns in the state senate, after he announced he won't be running for re-election…
-
Camp Arrowhead in Lewes is moving to replace an aging piece of its facility.The 110-acre Camp Arrowhead located on Rehoboth Bay hopes to build a new…