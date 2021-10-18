-
The state Senate has approved the first African American justice to the Delaware Supreme Court.Associate Justice Collins Seitz is now Chief Justice of the…
-
Retiring State Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine is making one last plea for new courthouses.Strine leaves office this week after serving as…
-
The nation’s highest court could decide whether Delaware’s state courts should have political balance.Gov. John Carney is appealing to the U.S. Supreme…
-
Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine’s Monday retirement announcement prompted several elected officials to commend his work to make the state’s criminal…
-
The Chief Justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court is stepping down.Leo Strine informed Gov. John Carney of his decision to retire in a letter Monday.Strine…
-
The head of Delaware’s Judicial Branch said he has a plan to pay for two new courthouses in the state.Gov. John Carney recommends the First State’s courts…
-
Chief Justice Leo Strine is hoping a sour-looking budget year won’t prompt delays in building two new downstate Family Court buildings.Strine is hoping to…
-
Attorney General Matt Denn and top law enforcement lobbyists are rebelling against a proposed overhaul to the state’s criminal code, pitting them against…
-
Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine Jr. is again warning that the state’s judicial system is underfunded, with “unsafe” facilities and vastly…
-
Delaware's Court of Chancery is losing one of its vice chancellors.Donald F. Parsons, Jr. announced he'll step down when his 12-year term wraps up in…