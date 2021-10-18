-
New Castle County has received a multi-million dollar grant to help protect its residents from lead poisoning. New Castle County will abate toxic lead…
A non-profit organization has new information about tap water quality in the First State. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released its updated…
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is finalizing new regulations dealing with the outdoor removal of lead paint.Wilmington resident Sarah Bucic…
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is looking for a nearly 4 percent bump to its budget next year.DNREC is asking for $38.96 million in…
The Lewes Board of Public Works has found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water of three homes. That’s out of ten samples taken roughly three…
As communities in Flint, Michigan express concern about the risk of lead poisoning from their water, there’s another ongoing effort here in Delaware to…