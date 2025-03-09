The Trump Administration is being sued again by Delaware AG Kathy Jennings

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and 20 colleagues nationwide file a lawsuit to stop mass federal firings and reinstate employees.

Jennings and the group of attorneys general are seeking a temporary restraining order against numerous federal agencies.

They’re asking a federal court to block mass layoffs of federal probationary employees and to reinstate those already let go.

“The federal workforce is indispensable to Delawareans’ safety, health, and prosperity,” said Jennings. “These are not low performers or senior political appointees; they are hardworking public servants, law enforcement, veterans, and critical workers whose probationary status makes them the low-hanging fruit in a crusade to deliberately cripple the federal government. Indiscriminate mass firings do not save us money — they deprive us of critical services and ultimately leave states like Delaware holding the bill when it’s time to step in and clean up the mess.”

The attorneys general claim the mass firings by federal agencies caused irreparable injuries to Delaware and other states.

They also argue the firings threaten to strain state resources to support recently unemployed workers, and review and adjudicate claims of unemployment assistance.

They also state layoffs without statutory notice will harm state finances, undermine state-federal partnerships and cripple states’ ability to plan for and mitigate those harms.

The lawsuit also argues the Trump administration was required to follow federal laws and regulations governing large-scale federal “Reductions in Force” or RIF.

It claims when a RIF results in a layoff of 50 or more employees, the agency must generally give at least 60 days’ notice to state governments, so they can provide vital rapid response information, resources and services to affected workers.

Jennings seeks an immediate ruling by the court to reinstate unlawfully fired employees, stop further similar terminations and identify affected employees.