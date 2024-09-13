Former Hope Center operator gets lawsuit from New Castle County for breach of agreement

New Castle County files a lawsuit against the former Hope Center operator.

The county says the lawsuit against Hersha Hospitality Management was filed on Monday in Superior Court seeking compensation for damages caused by Hersha’s breach of its property management agreement with the county.

New Castle County entered into an agreement with Hersha to manage and operate the Hope Center in December 2020.

Hersha was responsible for hiring staff, conducting routine maintenance and repairs and overseeing refurbishments, but the county in its complaint says the company failed to fulfill those obligations.

The county alleges that those failures resulted in significant damage to the building.

The lawsuit also alleges Hersha refused to cover costs of damages caused by its negligence despite the agreement with the county stipulating the company would.

New Castle County is taking legal steps to recover the funds to repair the facility.

The County also retained an industrial hygienist to conduct extensive testing of the building. It found the facility poses no threat to the occupants.

New Castle County notes the Hope Center will operate without interruption during the lawsuit, and it has initiated an extensive cleaning of the facility.