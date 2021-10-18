-
Police reform advocates are calling for swift action by state lawmakers before the end of the session this month. Advocates are pushing hard for revamping…
-
Wilmington City Council has thrown its support behind proposed changes to a law that keeps internal investigations into police misconduct secret from the…
-
Legislation seeking to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and use of force policies is introduced in the Delaware Senate. The…
-
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force approves another four recommendations for lawmakers to consider. The Transparency & Accountability…
-
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
-
A group of advocates on subcommittees of the state’s law enforcement reform taskforce is not happy with the progress it is making. Several members of Law…
-
A law enforcement reform subcommittee approved its first round of recommendations to increase police accountability. The Law Enforcement Accountability…
-
Members of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force met Wednesday night to hear more about police accountability in the First State.The task force…
-
Protests over the past two weeks in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody are bringing increased scrutiny to law enforcement practices…
-
Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a…