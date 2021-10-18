-
Revised communication cards are now available to help Delawareans who are deaf or hard-of-hearing communicate with law enforcement.The State Office for…
A task force looking at potential policing reforms meets later this week to discuss recommendations from its subcommittees, including a statewide use of…
Civil rights advocates want changes to state laws governing when police are justified in using force against civilians and how they’re investigated…
The City of Wilmington’s gun violence problem is not going away. Last year, it got worse. Even as overall crime decreased, the number of shootings in the…
Milford residents also vote on a referendum Tuesday that would allow the city to raise funds for a new police station. The city wants to borrow $20…
A recent FBI memo reportedly warns there are plans by far-right extremists to march on state capitals in all 50 states this weekend. NPR reports state…
One part of the state’s Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force met Wednesday to begin tackling police reform in the First State. The task force’s…
The task force meant to shape police reform in Delaware announced the members of its subcommittees this week. Some members still think meaningful change…
Delaware State Police has its first female superintendent. Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley takes over command of the department following Col. Nathaniel McQueen,…
Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a…