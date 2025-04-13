Delaware legislature restarts debate over offering universal free school meals

The Delaware legislature is experiencing déjà vu as it once again battles over expanding eligibility for free school meals or opting to fund universal school meals entirely.

A bill that would have made Delaware the ninth state to cover the cost of school meals for all children failed last legislative session due to its $40 million fiscal note.

Instead, the legislature reached a compromise and passed a bill expanding the current free school meal program to those who qualify for reduced price meals, which is only costing the state an extra $250,000 annually.

State Rep. Sherae’a Moore (D-Middletown) decided to refile the universal free school meal legislation, despite its fiscal note, which House Education and Joint Finance Committee Chair Kim Williams (D-Stanton) reiterated the state does not have the money for.

“If we were to do, at this time, universal free lunch and breakfast, and the federal government were to cut the program, we would be on the hook for $110 million. We don't have those dollars," Rep. Williams said during Wednesday's House Education Committee meeting.

She's referring to proposals from federal GOP lawmakers to cut the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which covers the cost of free school meals for families who make at or below 130% of the federal poverty level.

Rep. Williams' filed her own legislation that was heard ahead of Moore's bill that would expand eligibility for free meals from 185% of the federal poverty level to at or below 225% — an income level of around $72,000.

"With the federal cuts that have been coming and the fluctuation, the uncertainty of what is going on with the new [federal] administration, and with the challenges we face here in Delaware, I have chosen the 225% line because I thought it captured middle class folks who would need, possibly these services," Rep. Williams said.

But Rep. Moore feels these changes are still not enough and also raised concerns around cuts to the federal CEP program.

“If this bill was signed into law, and the CEP program goes away, there's a lot of students that are going to not be able to access school meals based upon of how this is written currently," she said to Rep. Williams.

While there was robust debate on the legislation and even an effort to table it, the bill was ultimately released from committee, but several representatives offered conditional support if Rep. Williams and Rep. Moore promised to work together on a compromise.

Williams’ bill would cost the state $10 million annually, but all bills with fiscal notes remain on hold until more funding certainty is established in the coming months.