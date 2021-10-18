-
The Kent County Public Library is closing its doors again.Gov. John Carney’s COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory that goes into effect next Monday is prompting…
Kent County residents missing their trips to the library can resume them starting next week.The Kent County Public Library reopens to the public on a…
Kent County residents missing their trips to the library can resume them soon as the Kent County Public Library is moving closer to welcoming the public…
New Castle County libraries will now offer a curbside pickup program for those wanting to check out books, movies and more. Starting Tuesday, patrons can…
Kent County residents with library materials they couldn’t return during the coronavirus pandemic can start doing so again. The Kent County Public Library…
The Kent County Library will undergo an extensive technology upgrade starting next week.The Kent County Library in Dover will close its doors from Monday,…