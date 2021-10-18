-
Some individual lawmakers want State Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign after her indictment on corruption charges, but House and Senate leadership stop…
A day after being indicted on corruption charges, Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness turned herself in to authorities and pleaded not guilty.McGuiness…
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness launches a website allowing Delawareans to track the federal money coming into the state from the American Rescue…
Previous efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware failed to gain traction. But with nearby states moving toward legalization, the First…
Delaware’s state auditor this week unveiled the Delaware CARES Act Fund Tracker.The state of Delaware received 1.25 billion in CARES Act funding to help…
The state and the University of Delaware disagree over a proposed audit of the university’s use of state funds. State Auditor Kathy McGuiness’s office…
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness appears to be moving forward on an audit of one charter school while declining to audit another.The legislation…
A bill requiring the state auditor to perform charter school audits is moving in the state Senate. It cleared the Senate Education Committee…
The State Auditor said she’s prevented from auditing a charter school by a law sponsored by the lawmaker urging her to do the audit.The Public Integrity…
The Delaware Merit Employee Relations Board released its decision on a former top official in the State Auditor’s Office.Kathleen Davies’ name was…