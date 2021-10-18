Jim Lardear

-
Holiday travel is expected to be up this year with hundreds of thousands of Delawareans hitting the road and taking to the skies to celebrate the season…
-
Drivers in the First State could see higher gas prices headed into the holidays due to a cut in oil production.Beginning Jan. 1, OPEC countries have…
-
A little wet weather in the forecast isn’t expected to deter too many drivers from hitting the roadways this holiday weekend.Delaware Department of…
-
Across the country, nearly 80 percent of drivers have expressed some form of road rage according to a new survey and the First State has seen a spike as…
-
AAA Mid-Atlantic officials expect a record volume of year-end holiday traffic over the next couple weeks. According to their estimates, nearly 278,000…