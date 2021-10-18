-
Family and supporters of Jeremy McDole gathered at a block party in Wilmington Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of his death at the hands of…
The Delaware Department of Justice took another look at the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole after his family renewed claims of new witnesses and a…
Nationwide protests over police brutality have renewed outrage over the 2015 killing of wheelchair-user Jeremy McDole by Wilmington police. Time is…
Protesters took to the streets of Wilmington again Saturday to demand justice for Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-user who was shot and killed in 2015 by…
The nationwide protests for racial justice have reignited rage in Wilmington over the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole. Dozens marched through…
Protesters returned to the streets in Wilmington Friday in one of the larger demonstrations Delaware has seen since protests against police brutality and…
The protests that continue to rock the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have also touched cities and towns throughout…
Saturday marks the second anniversary of Jeremy McDole’s death. In 2015, the 28-year-old wheelchair-bound African American was shot and killed by…
Members of the McDole family had their opportunity to discuss use of force policy changes with Wilmington police on Tuesday.The McDole family members…
The $1.5 million deal settling the lawsuit stemming from the fatal police shooting of Jeremy McDole has been approved. A federal judge signed off on the…