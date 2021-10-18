Jeff Spiegelman

-
Republican state lawmakers are pushing a slate of bills they say will improve government operations.Of the eight bills, five are new proposals and three…
Delaware’s State Board of Education will stick around – at least for now.Frustration among teachers, administrators, parents and even lawmakers prompted…
Delaware’s Republican lawmakers are promoting a package of upcoming outdoor recreation bills as the newest session of the General Assembly gets…
A bill looking to raise Delaware’s minimum wage couldn’t budge enough state lawmakers in a House committee Wednesday. The proposal would hike the state’s…
The agenda is beginning to fill up for Delaware’s new Sportsmen’s Caucus.The group held its first meeting Tuesday, discussing potentially dialing back…