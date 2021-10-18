-
Former Milford-area state Rep. George Carey died unexpectedly Sunday. He was 88-years-old.Carey was first elected to the state House of Representatives in…
State Rep. Jack Peterman (R-Milford) died Tuesday morning of an undisclosed illness. He was 74-years-old.Peterman had missed much of the past two years at…
Milford area Republican Rep. Jack Peterman will not seek reelection this fall as he recovers from prostate cancer according to a letter sent to district…
Milford area Rep. Jack Peterman revealed Wednesday he has prostate cancer. Peterman recently had the malignant growth removed and is recovering. He’s had…