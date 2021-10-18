-
Senate Republicans have signalled an unwillingness to convict former President Donald Trump in his impending impeachment trial. One of Delaware's senators…
-
Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons both voted "guilty" as President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate ended Wednesday with an aquittal.Carper and…
-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) is pushing back against President Trump’s State of the Union address.Trump used most of the speech to tout a strong economy,…
-
Delaware’s U.S. Senators are continuing ask to hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, while questioning the believability of…
-
Delaware’s senior Senator is calling for witnesses to be heard in the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Trump. The U.S. Senate is set to convene…
-
Delaware’s junior Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) says, so far, he agrees with the case made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other House Democrats regarding…
-
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie returned to his alma mater - the University of Delaware - Wednesday night to discuss his new book and the current…
-
Delaware’s U.S. senators are voicing support for the House’s impeachment inquiry.Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper say they back the inquiry. It was…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to the First State to call for President Donald Trump to cooperate with Congress or face impeachment.Democrats…