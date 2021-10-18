-
The UD STAR campus-based design and production company ILC Dover makes another large-scale acquisition. The private equity firm that acquired ILC Dover…
ILC Dover moved part of its operation to the University of Delaware's STAR Campus in Newark. The decades old central Delaware-based engineering company…
A former ILC Dover employee’s new book examines the company and its work on the space suit that astronauts wore for the first walk on the moon. Apollo 11…
Two Delaware companies are marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by collaborating on a new drink. Crooked Hammock Brewery and…
The First State company that helped put the first man on the moon is joining the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. ILC…
Delaware’s ILC Dover has been awarded patents for three systems that help protect buildings, tunnels and other systems during floods. The systems, called…
University of Delaware researchers have developed a protective material for spacesuits that solves a problem astronauts face. They’ve been awarded a…
With the threat of terrorism and seas both rising, the Department of Homeland Security is worried about car and subway tunnel safety. For the last 10…
Upcoming missions to the moon and Mars require spacesuits that can work in higher gravity environments. Delaware’s own ILC Dover has provided NASA with…